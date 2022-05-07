iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Trading Down 0.3%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 1,893,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 524,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,090,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,895,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $36,600,000.

