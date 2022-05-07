iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $110.90

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.90 and last traded at $111.25, with a volume of 1176545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,207,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $686,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

