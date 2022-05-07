iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of IDV stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.