iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1,392.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,518 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.10. 3,725,487 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

