iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Increased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.11 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

