iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 30.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $413.21. 8,978,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,143,021. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $438.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

