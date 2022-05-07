J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

