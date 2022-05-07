Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 3,461 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 2.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after acquiring an additional 79,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,385,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,374,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 663,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,115,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,772,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.99. 483,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,082. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

