Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 5,635 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises about 2.2% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.522 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

