Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,005. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $191.75 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

