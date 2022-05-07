Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 3.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 457,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. 2,402,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

