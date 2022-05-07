Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,250 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. The stock had a trading volume of 50,426,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,202,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $302.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

