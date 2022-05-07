Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 14,497 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises about 3.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $6.24 on Friday, hitting $48.92. 10,956,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,648. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

