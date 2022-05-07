JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €26.50 ($27.89) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €17.24 ($18.15) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($38.84). The company’s fifty day moving average is €21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

