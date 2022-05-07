JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Truist Financial

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 562,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

