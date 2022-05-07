J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

JJSF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of J&J Snack Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

JJSF opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.65. J&J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $122.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.09%.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

