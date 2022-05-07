John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Declares $0.20 Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $24.20 on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

