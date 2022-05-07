Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.87 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

JCI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,429,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,176. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

