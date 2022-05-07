JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€56.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($92.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.27 ($104.49).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero stock opened at €29.56 ($31.12) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($142.05). The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.