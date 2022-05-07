JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price to €58.50

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.50 ($61.58) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Covestro from €74.00 ($77.89) to €72.00 ($75.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Covestro from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Covestro from €56.00 ($58.95) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.64.

COVTY stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.3605 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

