JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS stock opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($63.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.