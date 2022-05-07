JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €64.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

BOSS stock opened at €50.20 ($52.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.23. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($63.14).

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

