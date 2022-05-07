JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AO World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. AO World has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

