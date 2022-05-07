JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.16) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.44).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 68.68 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In related news, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,845.72). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($123,739.04). Insiders have bought 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 over the last ninety days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

