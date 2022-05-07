JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 170 ($2.12) price target on the broadcaster’s stock.
ITV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded ITV to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.16) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 115.33 ($1.44).
Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 68.68 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.78.
In related news, insider Edward Carter acquired 50,000 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,845.72). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette acquired 110,059 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($123,739.04). Insiders have bought 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023 over the last ninety days.
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.