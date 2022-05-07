JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.47

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.47 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.37). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust shares last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 2,627,841 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.13.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In related news, insider Helena Coles purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £12,120 ($15,140.54).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Company Profile (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.