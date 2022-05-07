JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after buying an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after buying an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 868,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,617,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,752 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.