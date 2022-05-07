JSF Financial LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,705. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

