JSF Financial LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 4.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $205.10. 1,035,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

