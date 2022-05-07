JSF Financial LLC Sells 420 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JSF Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.40.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

