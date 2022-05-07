Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 708375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JTKWY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,391 ($42.36) to GBX 3,724 ($46.52) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.