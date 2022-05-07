KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Price Target Cut to $22.00

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 105,651 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

