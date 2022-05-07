Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

KPTI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,296,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,900. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $482.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

