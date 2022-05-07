Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.97. 108,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,001,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,131.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $66,693.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock worth $188,543 in the last ninety days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

