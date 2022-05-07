KeyCorp Trims Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Target Price to $45.00

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kaman stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.23. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 483.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kaman by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

