Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.78. 987,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

