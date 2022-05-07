Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,038 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Keysight Technologies worth $288,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $542,479,000 after acquiring an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after acquiring an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 987,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $172.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

