Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.75

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 16376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $818,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $408,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

