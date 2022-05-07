Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,618 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 172,535 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. 1,329,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRG. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

