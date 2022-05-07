Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0288 on Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.