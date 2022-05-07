Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target Raised to €3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.60.
KKPNY opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
