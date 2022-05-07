Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Price Target Raised to €3.60

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.60 ($3.79) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.60.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.