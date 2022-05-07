KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce $62.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KORE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KORE Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KORE Group.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million.

KORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on KORE Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on KORE Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KORE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 66,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,104. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

