Korea Investment CORP Has $1.84 Million Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

