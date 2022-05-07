Korea Investment CORP Has $2.41 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 997.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,239 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 614.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter.

TME opened at $4.02 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

