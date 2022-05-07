Korea Investment CORP Purchases Shares of 15,100 Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $14,492,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $18,623,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVEI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group increased their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

About Nuvei (Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.