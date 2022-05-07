Korea Investment CORP Sells 57,200 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,898,000 after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 67,132 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 70,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

