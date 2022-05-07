Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

CPB stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

