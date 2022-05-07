Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Noah worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah during the first quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Noah by 23.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOAH. StockNews.com cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. Noah Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

