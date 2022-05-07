Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 555,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,637. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $372,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 973.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

