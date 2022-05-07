La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.29 and traded as low as $3.85. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 88,146 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:LJPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. Research analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

