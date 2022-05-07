Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.92. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $188,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,424 shares of company stock worth $2,726,996. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.