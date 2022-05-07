Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,026. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

